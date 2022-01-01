Cégjegyzék
ABBYY
ABBYY Fizetések

A ABBYY fizetése $36,116 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Informatikus (IT) pozícióhoz az alsó végén $111,543-ig egy Szoftvermérnöki vezető pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a ABBYY. Utoljára frissítve: 9/8/2025

$160K

Szoftvermérnök
Median $80K
Üzleti elemző
$93.6K
Vállalati fejlesztés
$39.2K

Ügyfélszolgálat
$36.4K
Informatikus (IT)
$36.1K
Marketing
$46.6K
Termékmenedzser
$78.2K
Projektmenedzser
$72.1K
Szoftvermérnöki vezető
$112K
GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a ABBYY cégnél: Szoftvermérnöki vezető at the Common Range Average level évi $111,543 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A ABBYY cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $72,136.

Egyéb források