Cégkönyvtár
KLDiscovery
KLDiscovery Fizetések

KLDiscovery fizetési tartománya $8,964 teljes kompenzációban évente Informatikus alsó végén $114,425 Projektmenedzser felső végén között terjed. A Levels.fyi anonim és ellenőrzött fizetéseket gyűjt a jelenlegi és korábbi alkalmazottaktól KLDiscovery. Utoljára frissítve: 8/23/2025

$160K

Szoftverfejlesztő
Median $70K

Full-Stack szoftverfejlesztő mérnök

Üzleti elemző
$59.7K
Informatikus
$9K

Menedzsment tanácsadó
$101K
Projektmenedzser
$114K
GYIK

A legmagasabb fizetésű szerep a KLDiscovery-nél a Projektmenedzser at the Common Range Average level, évi $114,425 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint az esetleges részvény kompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A KLDiscovery-nél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $70,000.

Egyéb források