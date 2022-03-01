Imenik tvrtki
Western Governors University
Western Governors University Plaće

Plaće u Western Governors University kreću se od $131,340 ukupne godišnje naknade za Regrutер na donjoj strani do $154,400 za Softverski Inženjer na gornjoj strani. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verificirane plaće od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenika Western Governors University. Zadnje ažuriranje: 11/17/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Softverski Inženjer
Median $154K
Menadžer Proizvoda
Median $135K
Regrutер
$131K

ČPP

Najbolje plaćena pozicija prijavljena u Western Governors University je Softverski Inženjer s godišnjom ukupnom naknadom od $154,400. Ovo uključuje osnovnu plaću kao i potencijalnu naknadu u dionicama i bonuse.
Medijan godišnje ukupne naknade prijavljene u Western Governors University je $135,000.

