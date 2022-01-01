Imenik tvrtki
Wabtec
Wabtec Plaće

Plaće u Wabtec kreću se od $45,531 ukupne godišnje naknade za Informatičar (IT) na donjoj strani do $144,469 za Arhitekt Rješenja na gornjoj strani. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verificirane plaće od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenika Wabtec. Zadnje ažuriranje: 11/13/2025

Softverski Inženjer
Median $105K

Full-Stack softverski inženjer

Strojarski Inženjer
Median $90.2K
Financijski Analitičar
Median $123K

Menadžer Tehničkih Programa
Median $113K
Informatičar (IT)
$45.5K
Dizajner Proizvoda
$98.5K
Menadžer Projekta
$142K
Arhitekt Rješenja
$144K
Nedostaje vam vaša pozicija?

Pretražite sve plaće na našoj stranici za naknade ili dodajte svoju plaću da pomognete otključati stranicu.


ČPP

Najbolje plaćena pozicija prijavljena u Wabtec je Arhitekt Rješenja at the Common Range Average level s godišnjom ukupnom naknadom od $144,469. Ovo uključuje osnovnu plaću kao i potencijalnu naknadu u dionicama i bonuse.
Medijan godišnje ukupne naknade prijavljene u Wabtec je $109,000.

Istaknuti poslovi

    Nisu pronađeni istaknuti poslovi za Wabtec

