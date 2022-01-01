Imenik tvrtki
Texas Instruments
Radite ovdje? Preuzmi svoju tvrtku

Texas Instruments Plaće

Plaće u Texas Instruments kreću se od $2,448 ukupne godišnje naknade za Rizični Kapitalista na donjoj strani do $295,470 za Pravni na gornjoj strani. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verificirane plaće od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenika Texas Instruments. Zadnje ažuriranje: 12/1/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Hardverski Inženjer
24 $25.5K
26 $35.6K
28 $63.1K
29 $97.5K
30 $107K

Analogni inženjer

ASIC inženjer

SoC inženjer

Inženjer ugrađenog hardvera

Softverski Inženjer
24 $27.3K
26 $40.6K
28 $62.1K

Backend softverski inženjer

Full-Stack softverski inženjer

Mrežni inženjer

Softverski inženjer ugrađenih sustava

Elektrotehničar
24 $106K
26 $133K
28 $152K
29 $211K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
69 30
Strojarski Inženjer
24 $99.7K
26 $124K
28 $143K

Proizvodni inženjer

Dizajnerski inženjer

Test inženjer

Inženjer održavanja

Marketing
24 $131K
26 $131K
28 $150K
29 $241K
Kemijski Inženjer
Median $113K

Procesni inženjer

Inženjer objekata

Prodaja
26 $196K
28 $249K

Terenski prodajni predstavnik

Menadžer Projekta
Median $185K
Prodajni Inženjer
24 $156K
26 $191K
Dizajner Proizvoda
Median $125K
Menadžer Softverskog Inženjerstva
Median $97.4K
Menadžer Programa
Median $252K
Poslovni Analitičar
Median $105K
Poslovni Razvoj
Median $259K
Informatičar (IT)
Median $86K
Arhitekt Rješenja
Median $156K
Računovođa
$45.2K
Menadžer Poslovnih Operacija
$227K
Analitičar Podataka
$86.3K
Znanstvenik Podataka
$112K
Menadžer Objekata
$206K
Financijski Analitičar
$128K
Grafički Dizajner
$106K
Ljudski Resursi
$88.9K
Pravni
$295K
Marketinške Operacije
$45.5K
Inženjer Materijala
$161K
Menadžer Dizajna Proizvoda
$69.6K
Menadžer Proizvoda
$72.8K
Tehnički Menadžer Računa
$203K
Menadžer Tehničkih Programa
$207K
Rizični Kapitalista
$2.4K
Nedostaje vam vaša pozicija?

Pretražite sve plaće na našoj stranici za naknade ili dodajte svoju plaću da pomognete otključati stranicu.


Raspored Stjecanja

0%

GOD 1

0%

GOD 2

0%

GOD 3

100%

GOD 4

Tip Dionica
RSU

U Texas Instruments, RSUs podliježu 4-godišnjem rasporedu stjecanja:

  • 0% stječe se u 1st-GOD (0.00% godišnje)

  • 0% stječe se u 2nd-GOD (0.00% godišnje)

  • 0% stječe se u 3rd-GOD (0.00% godišnje)

  • 100% stječe se u 4th-GOD (100.00% godišnje)

Imate pitanje? Pitajte zajednicu.

Posjetite Levels.fyi zajednicu za komunikaciju s djelatnicima različitih tvrtki, savjete za karijeru i još mnogo toga.

Posjetite sada!

ČPP

Najbolje plaćena pozicija prijavljena u Texas Instruments je Pravni at the Common Range Average level s godišnjom ukupnom naknadom od $295,470. Ovo uključuje osnovnu plaću kao i potencijalnu naknadu u dionicama i bonuse.
Medijan godišnje ukupne naknade prijavljene u Texas Instruments je $124,324.

Istaknuti poslovi

    Nisu pronađeni istaknuti poslovi za Texas Instruments

Povezane tvrtke

  • Applied Materials
  • Western Digital
  • Cadence Design Systems
  • Seagate
  • Lam Research
  • Pogledaj sve tvrtke ➜

Ostali resursi

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/texas-instruments/salaries.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.