Epsilon Plaće

Plaće u Epsilon kreću se od $5,020 ukupne godišnje naknade za Regrutер na donjoj strani do $224,000 za Prodaja na gornjoj strani. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verificirane plaće od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenika Epsilon. Zadnje ažuriranje: 11/23/2025

Softverski Inženjer
L1 $76.8K
L2 $105K
L3 $112K
L4 $114K
L5 $149K

Full-Stack softverski inženjer

Znanstvenik Podataka
Median $13.9K
Menadžer Proizvoda
Median $129K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

67 29
67 29
Poslovni Analitičar
Median $90K
Analitičar Podataka
Median $80K
Prodaja
Median $224K
Menadžer Softverskog Inženjerstva
Median $150K
Marketing
Median $175K
Marketinške Operacije
Median $58K
Administrativni Asistent
$62.1K
Poslovne Operacije
$167K
Menadžer Poslovnih Operacija
$30.5K
Informatičar (IT)
$57.1K
Savjetnik za Upravljanje
$189K
Dizajner Proizvoda
Median $63.5K
Menadžer Dizajna Proizvoda
$143K
Menadžer Projekta
$28.8K
Regrutер
$5K
Arhitekt Rješenja
$137K

Arhitekt podataka

Menadžer Tehničkih Programa
$112K
Rizični Kapitalista
$166K
ČPP

Najbolje plaćena pozicija prijavljena u Epsilon je Prodaja s godišnjom ukupnom naknadom od $224,000. Ovo uključuje osnovnu plaću kao i potencijalnu naknadu u dionicama i bonuse.
Medijan godišnje ukupne naknade prijavljene u Epsilon je $111,943.

