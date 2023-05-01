Imenik tvrtki
Dizzion
Radite ovdje? Preuzmi svoju tvrtku
Najbolji uvidi
  • Doprinesi nečim jedinstvenim o Dizzion što bi moglo biti korisno drugima (npr. savjeti za razgovor, odabir tima, jedinstvena kultura, itd.).
    • O nama

    Dizzion provides high-performance managed Desktop as a Service (DaaS) to the global remote workforce, with a proven end-user cloud platform that protects businesses with real HIPAA, PCI-DSS and SOC 2 Type II compliance. They offer AnyCloud global delivery, seamless hybrid IT integration, zLink secure endpoints, and COSMOS orchestration and analytics. Founded in 2011, Dizzion enables maximum work from home success for BPO, enterprise contact centers, healthcare, financial services, and insurance companies.

    http://www.dizzion.com
    Web stranica
    2011
    Godina osnivanja
    126
    Broj zaposlenika
    $10M-$50M
    Procijenjeni prihod
    Sjedište

    Primajte Verificirane Plaće u Vašu Poštu

    Pretplatite se na verificirane ponude.Dobit ćete detaljan prikaz kompenzacije putem e-maila. Saznajte Više

    Ova stranica je zaštićena reCAPTCHA i Google Pravilima o Privatnosti i Uvjetima Pružanja Usluge se primjenjuju.

    Istaknuti poslovi

      Nisu pronađeni istaknuti poslovi za Dizzion

    Povezane tvrtke

    • Airbnb
    • Google
    • Square
    • Microsoft
    • Apple
    • Pogledaj sve tvrtke ➜

    Ostali resursi