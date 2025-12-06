Imenik tvrtki
Chainlink Labs
Chainlink Labs Regrutер Plaće

Medijan Regrutер paketa naknade in United States u Chainlink Labs ukupno iznosi $115K year. Pogledajte razložene osnovne plaće, dionice i bonuse za ukupne pakete naknade u Chainlink Labs. Zadnje ažuriranje: 12/6/2025

Chainlink Labs
Sourcer
Los Angeles, CA
$115K
L3
$115K
$0
$0
1 Godina
4 Godine
Koji su karijerni nivoi u Chainlink Labs?
Raspored Stjecanja

GOD 1

GOD 2

GOD 3

GOD 4

GOD 5

Tip Dionica
Options

U Chainlink Labs, Options podliježu 5-godišnjem rasporedu stjecanja:

  • 20% stječe se u 1st-GOD (20.00% godišnje)

  • 20% stječe se u 2nd-GOD (5.00% tromjesečno)

  • 20% stječe se u 3rd-GOD (5.00% tromjesečno)

  • 20% stječe se u 4th-GOD (5.00% tromjesečno)

  • 20% stječe se u 5th-GOD (5.00% tromjesečno)



ČPP

Najbolje plaćeni paket plaće prijavljen za Regrutер u Chainlink Labs in United States ima godišnju ukupnu naknadu od $162,500. Ovo uključuje osnovnu plaću kao i potencijalnu naknadu u dionicama i bonuse.
Medijan godišnje ukupne naknade prijavljene u Chainlink Labs za ulogu Regrutер in United States je $107,500.

