Blue Cross Blue Shield Association
Blue Cross Blue Shield Association Plaće

Plaće u Blue Cross Blue Shield Association kreću se od $54,270 ukupne godišnje naknade za Ljudski Resursi na donjoj strani do $265,320 za Arhitekt Rješenja na gornjoj strani. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verificirane plaće od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenika Blue Cross Blue Shield Association. Zadnje ažuriranje: 8/31/2025

$160K

Softverski Inženjer
Median $107K

Full-Stack Softverski Inženjer

Quality Assurance (QA) Softverski Inženjer

Aktuar
Median $168K
Znanstvenik Podataka
Median $109K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

54 23
54 23
Poslovni Analitičar
Median $100K
Dizajner Proizvoda
Median $70K
Analitičar Podataka
$161K
Ljudski Resursi
$54.3K
IT Tehnolog
Median $100K
Menadžer Proizvoda
$149K
Menadžer Projekta
$111K
Arhitekt Rješenja
$265K

Arhitekt Podataka

ČPP

Najbolje plaćena pozicija prijavljena u Blue Cross Blue Shield Association je Arhitekt Rješenja at the Common Range Average level s godišnjom ukupnom naknadom od $265,320. Ovo uključuje osnovnu plaću kao i potencijalnu naknadu u dionicama i bonuse.
Medijan godišnje ukupne naknade prijavljene u Blue Cross Blue Shield Association je $109,000.

