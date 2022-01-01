Imenik tvrtki
Birlasoft
Birlasoft Plaće

Plaće u Birlasoft kreću se od $1,438 ukupne godišnje naknade za Ljudski Resursi na donjoj strani do $165,825 za Menadžer Tehničkih Programa na gornjoj strani. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verificirane plaće od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenika Birlasoft. Zadnje ažuriranje: 10/10/2025

$160K

Softverski Inženjer
Median $7K
Arhitekt Rješenja
Median $160K
Poslovni Analitičar
$20.5K

Znanstvenik Podataka
$15.1K
Ljudski Resursi
$1.4K
Menadžment Konzultant
$15.4K
Dizajner Proizvoda
$11.8K
Menadžer Softverskog Inženjerstva
$160K
Menadžer Tehničkih Programa
$166K
ČPP

Najbolje plaćena pozicija prijavljena u Birlasoft je Menadžer Tehničkih Programa at the Common Range Average level s godišnjom ukupnom naknadom od $165,825. Ovo uključuje osnovnu plaću kao i potencijalnu naknadu u dionicama i bonuse.
Medijan godišnje ukupne naknade prijavljene u Birlasoft je $15,374.

Ostali resursi