Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation
Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Plaće

Plaće u Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation kreću se od $184,075 ukupne godišnje naknade za Softverski Inženjer na donjoj strani do $241,200 za Znanstvenik Podataka na gornjoj strani. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verificirane plaće od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenika Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. Zadnje ažuriranje: 10/10/2025

$160K

Menadžer Programa
Median $208K
Znanstvenik Podataka
$241K
Dizajner Proizvoda
$230K

Softverski Inženjer
$184K

Znanstvenik Istraživač

ČPP

Najbolje plaćena pozicija prijavljena u Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation je Znanstvenik Podataka at the Common Range Average level s godišnjom ukupnom naknadom od $241,200. Ovo uključuje osnovnu plaću kao i potencijalnu naknadu u dionicama i bonuse.
Medijan godišnje ukupne naknade prijavljene u Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation je $218,750.

