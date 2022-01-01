Direktorij Tvrtki
Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Plaće

Raspon plaća Balyasny Asset Management L.P. je od $159,200 u godišnjoj ukupnoj kompenzaciji za Znanstvenik podataka na donjem kraju do $1,281,375 za Investicijski banker na gornjem kraju. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verificirane plaće od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenika tvrtke Balyasny Asset Management L.P.. Zadnje ažurirano: 8/25/2025

$160K

Softverski inženjer
Associate Software Engineer $182K
Software Engineer $240K
Senior Software Engineer $378K

Backend softverski inženjer

Full-stack softverski inženjer

Kvantitativni razvojni programer

Financijski analitičar
Median $235K
Analitičar podataka
$251K

Znanstvenik podataka
$159K
Informatolog (IT)
$293K
Investicijski banker
$1.28M
Voditelj proizvoda
$371K
Voditelj softverskog inženjerstva
$492K
Često postavljena pitanja

Peran dengan gaji tertinggi yang dilaporkan di Balyasny Asset Management L.P. adalah Investicijski banker at the Common Range Average level dengan total kompensasi tahunan sebesar $1,281,375. Ini termasuk gaji dasar serta potensi kompensasi saham dan bonus.
Total kompensasi tahunan median yang dilaporkan di Balyasny Asset Management L.P. adalah $271,890.

