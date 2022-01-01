कंपनी निर्देशिका
Vanguard
Vanguard वेतन

Vanguard का वेतन निम्न स्तर पर कस्टमर सक्सेस के लिए प्रति वर्ष कुल मुआवजे में $50,250 से उच्च स्तर पर बिज़नेस ऑपरेशन्स के लिए $348,250 तक है। Levels.fyi गुमनाम और सत्यापित वेतन एकत्र करता है Vanguard. अंतिम अपडेट: 9/7/2025

$160K

सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर
TI05 $104K
TS01 $125K
TS02 $146K
TS03 $183K
TS04 $243K

मशीन लर्निंग इंजीनियर

बैकएंड सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर

फुल-स्टैक सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर

क्वालिटी एश्योरेंस (क्यूए) सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर

डेटा इंजीनियर

डेटा साइंटिस्ट
TS02 $132K
TS03 $173K
प्रोडक्ट मैनेजर
Median $142K

प्रोडक्ट डिज़ाइनर
Median $120K

यूएक्स डिजाइनर

डेटा एनालिस्ट
TS02 $133K
TS03 $153K
प्रोजेक्ट मैनेजर
Median $128K
सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियरिंग मैनेजर
Median $195K
अकाउंटेंट
Median $103K

टेक्निकल अकाउंटेंट

यूएक्स रिसर्चर
Median $128K
फाइनेंशियल एनालिस्ट
Median $85K
इन्फॉर्मेशन टेक्नोलॉजिस्ट (आईटी)
Median $115K
मार्केटिंग
Median $189K
सोल्यूशन आर्किटेक्ट
Median $200K

डेटा आर्किटेक्ट

Cloud Security Architect

टेक्निकल प्रोग्राम मैनेजर
Median $200K
बिज़नेस ऑपरेशन्स
$348K
बिज़नेस एनालिस्ट
$144K
कस्टमर सर्विस
$137K
कस्टमर सक्सेस
$50.3K
ह्यूमन रिसोर्सेज
$74.2K
लीगल
$101K
मैनेजमेंट कंसल्टेंट
$249K
मार्केटिंग ऑपरेशन्स
$131K
प्रोग्राम मैनेजर
$216K
सेल्स
$55.7K
सामान्य प्रश्न

