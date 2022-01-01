कंपनी निर्देशिका
S&P Global लाभ

अनुमानित कुल मूल्य: $10,740

अनूठा S&P Global
  • Scholarship Program

    For eligible children of employees, makes available scholarships of $5,000 per year.

    • बीमा, स्वास्थ्य और कल्याण
  • Health Savings Account (HSA) $750

    $750 per year contributed by employer. $1,500 for a family

  • Health Insurance

    Covers most preventive care at 100% in-network; includes mental health and substance abuse benefits and prescription drug coverage

  • Employee Assistance Program

  • Dental Insurance

    DMO Dental Option and Dental PPO

  • Vision Insurance

    Vision Service Plan

  • Disability Insurance

    Short-Term: up to 26 weeks; Basic Long-Term: 50% of your monthly compensation (up to a maximum monthly benefit of $10,000)

  • Life Insurance

    Equal to your annual salary up to a maximum of $100,000

  • Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance

  • Pet Insurance

  • Maternity Leave

    18 weeks

  • Paternity Leave

    18 weeks

  • PTO (Vacation / Personal Days)

    20 days

    • घर
  • Adoption Assistance

    $25,000

    • वित्तीय और सेवानिवृत्ति
  • Flexible Spending Account (FSA) $1,000

    For Dependent Day Care FSA in case you earn less than $85,000 per year

  • Employee Stock Purchase Program (ESPP)

  • 401k $7,200

    100% match on the first 6% of base salary S&P Global may also make a discretionary contribution to your retirement income through profit sharing

    • सुविधाएं और छूट
  • Tuition Reimbursement

    $20,000 annually

  • Employee Discount

    • परिवहन
  • Transport allowance

    Commuter Benefit

    • अन्य
  • Back-Up Care Advantage Program

  • The S&P Global Wellbeing Program

    You can be reimbursed 100% up to $500 annually for eligible wellbeing activities

