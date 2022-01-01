Health Savings Account (HSA) $750 per year contributed by employer. $1500 for a family

Health Insurance Covers most preventive care at 100% in-network; includes mental health and substance abuse benefits and prescription drug coverage

Employee Assistance Program Offered by employer

Dental Insurance DMO Dental Option and Dental PPO

Vision Insurance Vision Service Plan

Flexible Spending Account (FSA) For Dependent Day Care FSA in case you earn less than $85,000 per year

Disability Insurance Short-Term: up to 26 weeks; Basic Long-Term: 50% of your monthly compensation (up to a maximum monthly benefit of $10,000)

Life Insurance Equal to your annual salary up to a maximum of $100,000

Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance Offered by employer

Employee Stock Purchase Program (ESPP) Offered by employer

Adoption Assistance $25,000

Transport allowance Commuter Benefit

Tuition Reimbursement $20,000 annually

Employee Discount Offered by employer

Pet Insurance Offered by employer

Unique Perk Back-Up Care Advantage Program

Unique Perk Scholarship Program - For eligible children of employees, makes available scholarships of $5,000 per year.

Unique Perk The S&P Global Wellbeing Program - You can be reimbursed 100% up to $500 annually for eligible wellbeing activities

Maternity Leave 18 weeks

Paternity Leave 18 weeks

PTO (Vacation / Personal Days) 20 days