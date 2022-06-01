कंपनी निर्देशिका
RELEX Solutions
RELEX Solutions वेतन

RELEX Solutions का वेतन निम्न स्तर पर डेटा एनालिस्ट के लिए प्रति वर्ष कुल मुआवजे में $54,378 से उच्च स्तर पर सेल्स इंजीनियर के लिए $195,840 तक है।

$160K

सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर
Median $72.6K

फुल-स्टैक सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर

डेवऑप्स इंजीनियर

बिज़नेस ऑपरेशन्स मैनेजर
$142K
कस्टमर सर्विस
$134K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

54 23
54 23
डेटा एनालिस्ट
$54.4K
प्रोडक्ट डिज़ाइन मैनेजर
$83.8K
प्रोडक्ट मैनेजर
$99.4K
प्रोजेक्ट मैनेजर
$120K
सेल्स
$158K
सेल्स इंजीनियर
$196K
सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियरिंग मैनेजर
$83.3K
सोल्यूशन आर्किटेक्ट
$116K
टेक्निकल प्रोग्राम मैनेजर
$69.9K
सामान्य प्रश्न

RELEX Solutions में रिपोर्ट की गई सबसे अधिक भुगतान वाली भूमिका सेल्स इंजीनियर at the Common Range Average level है जिसका वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $195,840 है। इसमें बेस सैलरी के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस शामिल है।
RELEX Solutions में रिपोर्ट किया गया मीडियन वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $107,890 है।

