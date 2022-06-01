कंपनी निर्देशिका
RELEX Solutions
मुख्य अंतर्दृष्टि
    के बारे में

    RELEX Solutions is a leading provider of cutting-edge retail optimization software that’s built for the age of Living Retail, where change is the only constant. We help retailers adapt to every future, faster.Our cloud-native Living Retail Platform delivers pragmatic AI across all retail functions and at retail scale, removing siloes, rigidities and inefficiencies along the way. We offer a fast lane to value that builds from a foundation of radically improved demand forecasting and supply chain optimization. Our customers leverage this enhanced supply chain visibility into exponential benefits — optimizing their space, allocation, workforce, pricing and promotion strategies, all within our unified platform.

    http://www.relexsolutions.com
    वेबसाइट
    2005
    स्थापना वर्ष
    1,500
    कर्मचारियों की संख्या
    $250M-$500M
    अनुमानित राजस्व
    मुख्यालय

    अन्य संसाधन