Mirantis
Mirantis वेतन

Mirantis का वेतन निम्न स्तर पर टेक्निकल प्रोग्राम मैनेजर के लिए प्रति वर्ष कुल मुआवजे में $72,360 से उच्च स्तर पर सोल्यूशन आर्किटेक्ट के लिए $213,180 तक है। Levels.fyi गुमनाम और सत्यापित वेतन एकत्र करता है Mirantis. अंतिम अपडेट: 9/16/2025

$160K

सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर
Median $82.3K

नेटवर्किंग इंजीनियर

ह्यूमन रिसोर्सेज
$149K
इन्फॉर्मेशन टेक्नोलॉजिस्ट (आईटी)
$81.5K

प्रोडक्ट मैनेजर
$128K
प्रोग्राम मैनेजर
$129K
सेल्स
$174K
सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियरिंग मैनेजर
$129K
सोल्यूशन आर्किटेक्ट
$213K
टेक्निकल प्रोग्राम मैनेजर
$72.4K
टेक्निकल राइटर
$98.5K
Mirantis में रिपोर्ट की गई सबसे अधिक भुगतान वाली भूमिका सोल्यूशन आर्किटेक्ट at the Common Range Average level है जिसका वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $213,180 है। इसमें बेस सैलरी के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस शामिल है।
Mirantis में रिपोर्ट किया गया मीडियन वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $128,186 है।

अन्य संसाधन