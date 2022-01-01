कंपनी निर्देशिका
Mendix
Mendix वेतन

Mendix का वेतन कम-अंत में में एक डेटा विश्लेषक के लिए प्रति वर्ष कुल मुआवजा $56,385 से लेकर उच्च-अंत में में एक विपणन के लिए $195,975 तक है। Levels.fyi वर्तमान और पूर्व कर्मचारियों से गुमनाम और सत्यापित वेतन एकत्र करता है Mendix. अंतिम अपडेट: 8/9/2025

$160K

सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर
Median $93.5K

फुल-स्टैक सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर

उत्पाद प्रबंधक
Median $93.9K
उत्पाद डिजाइनर
Median $72K

व्यवसाय विश्लेषक
$95.2K
डेटा विश्लेषक
$56.4K
विपणन
$196K
सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियरिंग प्रबंधक
$93.6K
समाधान वास्तुकार
$96.7K
Mendix में सबसे अधिक वेतन देने वाली भूमिका विपणन at the Common Range Average level है जिसका वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $195,975 है। इसमें आधार वेतन के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस भी शामिल है।
Mendix में रिपोर्ट किया गया मध्यमान वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $93,733 है।

अन्य संसाधन