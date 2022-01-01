Dental Insurance Offered by employer

Health Insurance HDHP at no extra cost, low deductible plan premiums are reasonable.

Life Insurance 1X Salary

On-Site Mother's Room Offered by employer

Gym On-Site Offered by employer

PTO (Vacation / Personal Days) 17 days

Adoption Assistance Offered by employer

Roth 401k Offered by employer

Employee Stock Purchase Program (ESPP) Allows contributions up to 10% of base salary. 15% discount on purchase price of stock

Employee Discount 45% off

Health Savings Account (HSA) $500 per year contributed by employer. $1000 for married employees, $1200 for a family, given at the end of the year.

Disability Insurance Offered by employer

Tuition Reimbursement Offered by employer

Sick Time Offered by employer

401k 125% match on the first 10% of base salary 5% free base contribution + 75% match results in a 125% overall match if you contribute 10%. Provider is TRowe Price.

Relocation Bonus $2,000. Could be variable