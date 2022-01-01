कंपनी निर्देशिका
Blue Origin वेतन

Blue Origin का वेतन कम-अंत में में एक व्यवसाय विश्लेषक के लिए प्रति वर्ष कुल मुआवजा $90,000 से लेकर उच्च-अंत में में एक उत्पाद प्रबंधक के लिए $249,312 तक है। Levels.fyi वर्तमान और पूर्व कर्मचारियों से गुमनाम और सत्यापित वेतन एकत्र करता है Blue Origin. अंतिम अपडेट: 8/23/2025

$160K

मैकेनिकल इंजीनियर
L1 $90.6K
L2 $118K
L3 $140K
L4 $184K

गुणवत्ता इंजीनियर

विनिर्माण इंजीनियर

ऊष्मीय इंजीनियर

सीएई इंजीनियर

सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर
L1 $118K
L2 $144K
L3 $167K
L4 $217K

बैकएंड सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर

फुल-स्टैक सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर

सिस्टम इंजीनियर

हार्डवेयर इंजीनियर
L1 $103K
L2 $126K
L3 $159K
L4 $223K

एम्बेडेड हार्डवेयर इंजीनियर

एयरोस्पेस इंजीनियर
L1 $120K
L2 $123K
L3 $160K
L4 $193K
तकनीकी कार्यक्रम प्रबंधक
L2 $117K
L3 $145K
L4 $217K
L5 $238K

तकनीकी परियोजना प्रबंधक

उत्पाद प्रबंधक
L3 $151K
L4 $249K
सामग्री इंजीनियर
L2 $120K
L3 $140K
इलेक्ट्रिकल इंजीनियर
Median $200K
व्यवसाय विश्लेषक
Median $90K
परियोजना प्रबंधक
Median $146K
व्यवसाय परिचालन
$102K
रासायनिक इंजीनियर
$91.5K
नियंत्रण इंजीनियर
$171K
कॉर्पोरेट विकास
$246K
डेटा विश्लेषक
$164K
डेटा विज्ञान प्रबंधक
$244K
वित्तीय विश्लेषक
$154K
मानव संसाधन
$136K
सूचना प्रौद्योगिकी विशेषज्ञ (आईटी)
$198K
उत्पाद डिजाइनर
$218K
कार्यक्रम प्रबंधक
$225K
भर्ती अधिकारी
$99.3K
साइबर सुरक्षा विश्लेषक
$150K
सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियरिंग प्रबंधक
$212K
अक्सर पूछे जाने वाले प्रश्न

Blue Origin में सबसे अधिक वेतन देने वाली भूमिका उत्पाद प्रबंधक at the L4 level है जिसका वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $249,312 है। इसमें आधार वेतन के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस भी शामिल है।
Blue Origin में रिपोर्ट किया गया मध्यमान वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $151,333 है।

