BJC HealthCare
BJC HealthCare वेतन

BJC HealthCare का वेतन कम-अंत में में एक समाधान वास्तुकार के लिए प्रति वर्ष कुल मुआवजा $79,600 से लेकर उच्च-अंत में में एक साइबर सुरक्षा विश्लेषक के लिए $125,625 तक है। Levels.fyi वर्तमान और पूर्व कर्मचारियों से गुमनाम और सत्यापित वेतन एकत्र करता है BJC HealthCare. अंतिम अपडेट: 8/25/2025

$160K

व्यवसाय विश्लेषक
$97.5K
डेटा विश्लेषक
$98.9K
साइबर सुरक्षा विश्लेषक
$126K

समाधान वास्तुकार
$79.6K
अक्सर पूछे जाने वाले प्रश्न

The highest paying role reported at BJC HealthCare is साइबर सुरक्षा विश्लेषक at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $125,625. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at BJC HealthCare is $98,210.

