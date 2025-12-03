Ansys सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर वेतन

कंपनी निर्देशिका
Ansys में सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर मुआवजा in United States P1 के लिए प्रति year $98.7K से P4 के लिए प्रति year $150K तक है। मध्यक yearली मुआवजा in United States पैकेज कुल $136K है। Ansys के कुल मुआवजा पैकेज के लिए आधार वेतन, स्टॉक और बोनस का विवरण देखें। अंतिम बार अपडेट किया गया: 12/3/2025

औसत वेतन के आधार पर स्तर
स्तर का नाम
कुल
मूल वेतन
स्टॉक
बोनस
P1
Software Engineer 1(प्रवेश स्तर)
$98.7K
$88.5K
$4.7K
$5.5K
P2
Software Engineer 2
$126K
$107K
$9.2K
$9.8K
P3
Senior Software Engineer
$139K
$114K
$13.6K
$11.3K
P4
Lead Software Engineer
$150K
$118K
$15.9K
$16.1K
नवीनतम वेतन सबमिशन
कंपनी

स्थान | दिनांक

लेवल नाम

टैग

अनुभव के वर्ष

कुल / कंपनी में

कुल मुआवजा

बेस | स्टॉक (वार्षिक) | बोनस
इंटर्नशिप वेतन

वेस्टिंग अनुसूची

33%

वर्ष 1

33%

वर्ष 2

33%

वर्ष 3

स्टॉक प्रकार
RSU

Ansys में, RSUs 3-वर्षीय वेस्टिंग अनुसूची के अधीन हैं:

  • 33% में वेस्ट होता है 1st-वर्ष (33.00% वार्षिक)

  • 33% में वेस्ट होता है 2nd-वर्ष (33.00% वार्षिक)

  • 33% में वेस्ट होता है 3rd-वर्ष (33.00% वार्षिक)



शामिल पदनाम

नया पदनाम जमा करें

बैकएंड सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर

फुल-स्टैक सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर

प्रोडक्शन सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर

रिसर्च साइंटिस्ट

सामान्य प्रश्न

Ansys in United States में सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया सबसे अधिक भुगतान वाला सैलरी पैकेज $167,000 के वार्षिक कुल मुआवजे पर है। इसमें बेस सैलरी के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस शामिल है।
Ansys में सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर भूमिका in United States के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया मीडियन वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $136,000 है।

अन्य संसाधन

