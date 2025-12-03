Ansys सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर वेतन

Ansys में सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर मुआवजा in United States P1 के लिए प्रति year $98.7K से P4 के लिए प्रति year $150K तक है। मध्यक yearली मुआवजा in United States पैकेज कुल $136K है। Ansys के कुल मुआवजा पैकेज के लिए आधार वेतन, स्टॉक और बोनस का विवरण देखें। अंतिम बार अपडेट किया गया: 12/3/2025
स्तर का नाम
कुल
मूल वेतन
स्टॉक
बोनस
P1
$98.7K
$88.5K
$4.7K
$5.5K
P2
$126K
$107K
$9.2K
$9.8K
P3
$139K
$114K
$13.6K
$11.3K
P4
$150K
$118K
$15.9K
$16.1K
कंपनी
लेवल नाम
अनुभव के वर्ष
कुल मुआवजा
33%
वर्ष 1
33%
वर्ष 2
33%
वर्ष 3
Ansys में, RSUs 3-वर्षीय वेस्टिंग अनुसूची के अधीन हैं:
33% में वेस्ट होता है 1st-वर्ष (33.00% वार्षिक)
33% में वेस्ट होता है 2nd-वर्ष (33.00% वार्षिक)
33% में वेस्ट होता है 3rd-वर्ष (33.00% वार्षिक)
