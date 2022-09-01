מדריך חברות
VelocityEHS
VelocityEHS משכורות

טווח המשכורת של VelocityEHS נע בין $109,545 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור מהנדס מכירות בקצה התחתון ל-$175,875 עבור אדריכל פתרונות בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של VelocityEHS. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/24/2025

$160K

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $112K
מהנדס מכירות
$110K
אדריכל פתרונות
$176K

שאלות נפוצות

The highest paying role reported at VelocityEHS is אדריכל פתרונות at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $175,875. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at VelocityEHS is $112,396.

