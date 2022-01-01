מדריך חברות
Tenneco
עובד כאן? תבע את החברה שלך

Tenneco משכורות

טווח המשכורת של Tenneco נע בין $48,079 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור אנליסט עסקי בקצה התחתון ל-$198,254 עבור מנהל הנדסת תוכנה בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Tenneco. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/16/2025

$160K

קבל תשלום, לא משחק

ניהלנו משא ומתן על אלפי הצעות ומשיגים באופן קבוע העלאות של 30 אלף דולר + (לפעמים 300 אלף דולר +).קבל את המשכורת שלך במשא ומתן או את קורות החיים שלך נבדקו על ידי המומחים האמיתיים - מגייסים שעושים את זה מדי יום.

אנליסט עסקי
$48.1K
אנליסט פיננסי
$69.7K
מעצב תעשייתי
$84.6K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

59 9
59 9
מהנדס מכונות
$77.4K
מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
$198K
האם התואר שלך חסר?

חפש את כל המשכורות ב דף פיצויים או הוסף את המשכורת שלך כדי לעזור בפתיחת הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד בעל השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Tenneco הוא מנהל הנדסת תוכנה at the Common Range Average level עם פיצוי כולל שנתי של $198,254. זה כולל שכר בסיס וכן פיצוי מניות ובונוסים פוטנציאליים.
הפיצוי הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Tenneco הוא $77,385.

משרות מומלצות

    לא נמצאו משרות מומלצות עבור Tenneco

חברות קשורות

  • Juniper Networks
  • Applied Materials
  • Texas Instruments
  • Cadence Design Systems
  • Lam Research
  • צפה בכל החברות ➜

משאבים אחרים