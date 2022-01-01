ספריית חברות
Texas Instruments משכורות

המשכורת של Texas Instruments נעה בין $2,448 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור משקיע הון סיכון ברמה הנמוכה לבין $295,470 עבור משפטי ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Texas Instruments. עודכן לאחרונה: 12/1/2025

מהנדס חומרה
24 $25.5K
26 $35.6K
28 $63.1K
29 $97.5K
30 $107K

מהנדס אנלוגי

מהנדס אסיק

מהנדס סיסטם-און-צ'יפ

מהנדס חומרה משובצת

מהנדס תוכנה
24 $27.3K
26 $40.6K
28 $62.1K

מהנדס תוכנה בק-אנד

מהנדס תוכנה פול-סטאק

מהנדס רשתות

מהנדס תוכנה מערכות משובצות

מהנדס חשמל
24 $106K
26 $133K
28 $152K
29 $211K

מהנדס מכונות
24 $99.7K
26 $124K
28 $143K

מהנדס ייצור

מהנדס עיצוב

מהנדס בדיקות

מהנדס תחזוקה

שיווק
24 $131K
26 $131K
28 $150K
29 $241K
מהנדס כימיה
Median $113K

מהנדס תהליכים

מהנדס מתקנים

מכירות
26 $196K
28 $249K

נציג מכירות שטח

מנהל פרויקט
Median $185K
מהנדס מכירות
24 $156K
26 $191K
מעצב מוצר
Median $125K
מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
Median $97.4K
מנהל תוכנית
Median $252K
אנליסט עסקי
Median $105K
פיתוח עסקי
Median $259K
טכנולוג מידע
Median $86K
אדריכל פתרונות
Median $156K
רואה חשבון
$45.2K
מנהל תפעול עסקי
$227K
אנליסט נתונים
$86.3K
מדען נתונים
$112K
מנהל מתקנים
$206K
אנליסט פיננסי
$128K
מעצב גרפי
$106K
משאבי אנוש
$88.9K
משפטי
$295K
תפעול שיווק
$45.5K
מהנדס חומרים
$161K
מנהל עיצוב מוצר
$69.6K
מנהל מוצר
$72.8K
מנהל חשבון טכני
$203K
מנהל תוכנית טכנית
$207K
משקיע הון סיכון
$2.4K
לוח זמני הבשלה

0%

שנה 1

0%

שנה 2

0%

שנה 3

100%

שנה 4

סוג מניות
RSU

בTexas Instruments, RSUs כפופים ללוח זמני הבשלה של 4 שנים:

  • 0% בוקע ב 1st-שנה (0.00% שנתי)

  • 0% בוקע ב 2nd-שנה (0.00% שנתי)

  • 0% בוקע ב 3rd-שנה (0.00% שנתי)

  • 100% בוקע ב 4th-שנה (100.00% שנתי)

שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Texas Instruments הוא משפטי at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $295,470. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Texas Instruments הוא $124,324.

משאבים נוספים

