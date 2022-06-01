ספריית חברות
SRC משכורות

המשכורת של SRC נעה בין $55,275 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור אנליסט עסקי ברמה הנמוכה לבין $201,000 עבור מנהל הנדסת תוכנה ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של SRC. עודכן לאחרונה: 11/30/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
מהנדס תוכנה
Median $131K

מהנדס תוכנה פול-סטאק

אנליסט עסקי
$55.3K
מהנדס חשמל
$113K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

מהנדס חומרה
$81.1K
מנהל מוצר
$80.4K
מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
$201K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-SRC הוא מנהל הנדסת תוכנה at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $201,000. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-SRC הוא $97,163.

משאבים נוספים

