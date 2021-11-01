ספריית חברות
The Aerospace Corporation משכורות

המשכורת של The Aerospace Corporation נעה בין $95,475 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור רואה חשבון ברמה הנמוכה לבין $184,000 עבור מהנדס תעופה וחלל ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של The Aerospace Corporation. עודכן לאחרונה: 12/1/2025

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $111K

מהנדס תוכנה בק-אנד

מהנדס תוכנה פול-סטאק

מהנדס מערכות

מדען נתונים
Median $115K
מהנדס מכונות
Median $105K

מהנדס תעופה וחלל
Median $184K
אנליסט אבטחת מידע
Median $170K
רואה חשבון
$95.5K
מהנדס חשמל
$122K
מהנדס חומרה
$136K
מנהל פרויקט
$105K
מגייס
$109K
מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
$169K
אדריכל פתרונות
$150K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-The Aerospace Corporation הוא מהנדס תעופה וחלל עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $184,000. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-The Aerospace Corporation הוא $118,303.

