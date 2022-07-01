ספריית חברות
Relay Payments
Relay Payments משכורות

המשכורת של Relay Payments נעה בין $88,555 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור מנהל מוצר ברמה הנמוכה לבין $218,900 עבור מנהל מדעי נתונים ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Relay Payments. עודכן לאחרונה: 9/1/2025

$160K

מנהל מדעי נתונים
$219K
מנהל מוצר
$88.6K
מכירות
$129K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

54 23
54 23
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Relay Payments הוא מנהל מדעי נתונים at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $218,900. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Relay Payments הוא $128,640.

