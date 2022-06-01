ספריית חברות
R1 RCM
R1 RCM משכורות

המשכורת של R1 RCM נעה בין $18,258 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור מנהל תפעול עסקי ברמה הנמוכה לבין $265,665 עבור מנהל הנדסת תוכנה ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של R1 RCM. עודכן לאחרונה: 11/29/2025

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $154K

מהנדס תוכנה פול-סטאק

מנהל תפעול עסקי
$18.3K
אנליסט עסקי
$99.5K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

מדען נתונים
$131K
אנליסט פיננסי
$179K
מעצב מוצר
$134K
מנהל מוצר
$35.3K
מנהל פרויקט
$135K
מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
$266K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-R1 RCM הוא מנהל הנדסת תוכנה at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $265,665. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-R1 RCM הוא $134,325.

משאבים נוספים

