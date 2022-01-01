ספריית חברות
Centene
Centene משכורות

המשכורת של Centene נעה בין $42,785 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור עוזר אדמיניסטרטיבי ברמה הנמוכה לבין $193,463 עבור מנהל מדעי נתונים ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Centene. עודכן לאחרונה: 9/10/2025

$160K

מהנדס תוכנה
L1 $78.4K
L2 $104K
L3 $133K
L4 $129K
L5 $153K

מהנדס למידת מכונה

מהנדס תוכנה פול-סטאק

מהנדס אמינות אתר

אנליסט עסקי
L1 $69.3K
L2 $83.4K
אקטואר
Median $110K

מדען נתונים
Median $99.1K
אנליסט נתונים
Median $79K
מנהל פרויקט
Median $81K
טכנולוג מידע (IT)
Median $116K
מנהל תוכנית טכנית
Median $130K
מעצב מוצר
Median $140K
מנהל מוצר
Median $120K
רואה חשבון
$78.4K
עוזר אדמיניסטרטיבי
$42.8K
פיתוח עסקי
$97.3K
מנהל מדעי נתונים
$193K
אנליסט פיננסי
$66.3K
משאבי אנוש
$158K
שיווק
$191K
מנהל תוכנית
$147K
גיוס
$151K
אנליסט אבטחת סייבר
$118K
מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
Median $180K
ארכיטקט פתרונות
$145K

אדריכל נתונים

חוקר UX
$98K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Centene הוא מנהל מדעי נתונים at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $193,463. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Centene הוא $117,203.

