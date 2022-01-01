ספריית חברות
Progressive משכורות

המשכורת של Progressive נעה בין $43,215 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור מכירות ברמה הנמוכה לבין $206,000 עבור מדען נתונים ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Progressive. עודכן לאחרונה: 11/28/2025

מהנדס תוכנה
Associate Application Developer $91.6K
Application Developer $107K
Senior Application Developer $134K
Lead Application Developer $166K

מהנדס תוכנה פול-סטאק

אנליסט נתונים
Median $80K
מדען נתונים
Senior Data Scientist $140K
Lead Data Scientist $206K

טכנולוג מידע
Median $140K
אנליסט עסקי
Median $100K
מעריך נזקים
$69.3K
שירות לקוחות
Median $54.5K
שיווק
$167K
מכירות
$43.2K
מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
$138K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Progressive הוא מדען נתונים at the Lead Data Scientist level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $206,000. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Progressive הוא $120,363.

