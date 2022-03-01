ספריית חברות
Onex
עובדים כאן? תבעו את החברה שלכם

Onex משכורות

המשכורת של Onex נעה בין $12,158 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור מהנדס תוכנה ברמה הנמוכה לבין $170,145 עבור אדריכל פתרונות ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Onex. עודכן לאחרונה: 11/28/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
מהנדס תוכנה
Median $12.2K
אנליסט עסקי
$123K
טכנולוג מידע
$61.7K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
69 30
שיווק
$88.2K
מעצב מוצר
$136K
מנהל מוצר
$110K
מכירות
$121K
אדריכל פתרונות
$170K
מנהל תוכנית טכנית
$21.3K
לא מוצאים את התפקיד שלכם?

חפשו את כל השכר בעמוד התגמול או הוסיפו את השכר שלכם כדי לעזור לפתוח את הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Onex הוא אדריכל פתרונות at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $170,145. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Onex הוא $110,223.

משרות מובילות

    לא נמצאו משרות מובילות עבור Onex

חברות קשורות

  • Intuit
  • Amazon
  • SoFi
  • Coinbase
  • Square
  • ראה את כל החברות ➜

משאבים נוספים

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/onex/salaries.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.