LetsGetChecked משכורות

המשכורת של LetsGetChecked נעה בין $57,615 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור מהנדס תוכנה ברמה הנמוכה לבין $61,822 עבור טכנולוג מידע ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של LetsGetChecked. עודכן לאחרונה: 11/26/2025

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $57.6K
טכנולוג מידע
$61.8K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-LetsGetChecked הוא טכנולוג מידע at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $61,822. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-LetsGetChecked הוא $59,719.

משאבים נוספים

