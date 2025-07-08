ספריית חברות
Intellectual Ventures
עובדים כאן? תבעו את החברה שלכם

Intellectual Ventures משכורות

המשכורת של Intellectual Ventures נעה בין $183,080 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור פיתוח עסקי ברמה הנמוכה לבין $186,428 עבור מנהל פרויקט ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Intellectual Ventures. עודכן לאחרונה: 11/24/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
פיתוח עסקי
$183K
מנהל פרויקט
$186K
לא מוצאים את התפקיד שלכם?

חפשו את כל השכר בעמוד התגמול או הוסיפו את השכר שלכם כדי לעזור לפתוח את הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Intellectual Ventures הוא מנהל פרויקט at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $186,428. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Intellectual Ventures הוא $184,754.

משרות מובילות

    לא נמצאו משרות מובילות עבור Intellectual Ventures

חברות קשורות

  • Facebook
  • Netflix
  • Square
  • LinkedIn
  • Dropbox
  • ראה את כל החברות ➜

משאבים נוספים

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/intellectual-ventures/salaries.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.