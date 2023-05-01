ספריית חברות
FreshRealm
FreshRealm משכורות

המשכורת של FreshRealm נעה בין $81,405 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור שיווק ברמה הנמוכה לבין $288,435 עבור תפעול עסקי ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של FreshRealm. עודכן לאחרונה: 10/19/2025

תפעול עסקי
$288K
שיווק
$81.4K
מנהל מוצר
$199K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

62 25
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-FreshRealm הוא תפעול עסקי at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $288,435. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-FreshRealm הוא $199,000.

