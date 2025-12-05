ספריית חברות
Fidelity National Financial
Fidelity National Financial אנליסט אבטחת מידע שכר

הפיצוי הכולל הממוצע של אנליסט אבטחת מידע ב-Fidelity National Financial נע בין $134K לבין $187K ל-year. צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של Fidelity National Financial. עדכון אחרון: 12/5/2025

השכר הכולל הממוצע

$144K - $170K
United States
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי
$134K$144K$170K$187K
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי

מה הן דרגות הקריירה ב Fidelity National Financial?

שאלות נפוצות

חבילת השכר הגבוהה ביותר שדווחה עבור אנליסט אבטחת מידע ב-Fidelity National Financial עומדת על תגמול כולל שנתי של $187,200. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Fidelity National Financial עבור תפקיד אנליסט אבטחת מידע הוא $134,400.

משאבים נוספים

