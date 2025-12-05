ספריית חברות
הפיצוי הכולל הממוצע של משקיע הון סיכון in United States ב-FD Technologies נע בין $109K לבין $152K ל-year. צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של FD Technologies. עדכון אחרון: 12/5/2025

השכר הכולל הממוצע

$117K - $138K
United States
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי
$109K$117K$138K$152K
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי

שאלות נפוצות

חבילת השכר הגבוהה ביותר שדווחה עבור משקיע הון סיכון ב-FD Technologies in United States עומדת על תגמול כולל שנתי של $152,100. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-FD Technologies עבור תפקיד משקיע הון סיכון in United States הוא $109,200.

