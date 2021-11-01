מדריך חברות
Excella משכורות

טווח המשכורת של Excella נע בין $78,390 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור אנליסט עסקי בקצה התחתון ל-$185,925 עבור יועץ ניהולי בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Excella. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/11/2025

$160K

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $102K
אנליסט עסקי
$78.4K
מדען נתונים
$158K

יועץ ניהולי
$186K
מעצב מוצר
$95.5K
מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
$183K
האם התואר שלך חסר?

חפש את כל המשכורות ב דף פיצויים או הוסף את המשכורת שלך כדי לעזור בפתיחת הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד בעל השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Excella הוא יועץ ניהולי at the Common Range Average level עם פיצוי כולל שנתי של $185,925. זה כולל שכר בסיס וכן פיצוי מניות ובונוסים פוטנציאליים.
הפיצוי הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Excella הוא $129,893.

