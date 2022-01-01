ספריית חברות
Ultimate Software משכורות

המשכורת של Ultimate Software נעה בין $70,745 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור טכנולוג מידע (IT) ברמה הנמוכה לבין $189,945 עבור מדען נתונים ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Ultimate Software. עודכן לאחרונה: 9/21/2025

$160K

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $110K
אנליסט עסקי
$99.5K
מדען נתונים
$190K

טכנולוג מידע (IT)
$70.7K
מעצב מוצר
$76.9K
מנהל מוצר
$184K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Ultimate Software הוא מדען נתונים at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $189,945. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Ultimate Software הוא $104,875.

משאבים נוספים