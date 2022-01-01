ספריית חברות
Emerson
Emerson משכורות

המשכורת של Emerson נעה בין $3,633 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור משאבי אנוש ברמה הנמוכה לבין $180,000 עבור מנהל הנדסת תוכנה ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Emerson. עודכן לאחרונה: 11/17/2025

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $105K

מהנדס תוכנה פול-סטאק

מנהל מוצר
Median $130K
מהנדס חומרה
Median $95K

מהנדס מכונות
Median $107K
מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
Median $180K
מכירות
Median $83K
רואה חשבון
$58.3K
אנליסט עסקי
$5.1K
פיתוח עסקי
$112K
מהנדס בקרה
$113K
שירות לקוחות
$17.9K
מנהל מדע נתונים
$47.9K
מדען נתונים
$8.3K
מהנדס חשמל
$132K
אנליסט פיננסי
$34.6K
משאבי אנוש
$3.6K
טכנולוג מידע
$20.1K
שיווק
$125K
מנהל תוכנית
$171K
מנהל פרויקט
$113K
אנליסט אבטחת מידע
$30.9K
אדריכל פתרונות
$104K
מנהל תוכנית טכנית
$160K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Emerson הוא מנהל הנדסת תוכנה עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $180,000. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Emerson הוא $104,475.

