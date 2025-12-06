פיצוי מנהל תוכנית טכנית in United States ב-Dell Technologies נע בין $138K ל-year עבור L5 לבין $198K ל-year עבור L9. חבילת הפיצוי yearית החציונית in United States מגיעה ל-$165K. צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של Dell Technologies. עדכון אחרון: 12/6/2025
שם הרמה
סה"כ
בסיס
מניות
בונוס
TPM I
$138K
$138K
$0
$0
TPM II
$196K
$171K
$9K
$16.4K
Senior TPM
$177K
$152K
$8.4K
$16.7K
Principal TPM
$152K
$141K
$1.9K
$9K
חברה
שם הדרגה
שנות ניסיון
תגמול כולל
|לא נמצאו נתוני שכר
33.3%
שנה 1
33.3%
שנה 2
33.3%
שנה 3
בDell Technologies, RSUs כפופים ללוח זמני הבשלה של 3 שנים:
33.3% בוקע ב 1st-שנה (33.30% שנתי)
33.3% בוקע ב 2nd-שנה (33.30% שנתי)
33.3% בוקע ב 3rd-שנה (33.30% שנתי)
