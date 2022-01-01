מדריך חברות
Ingram Micro
Ingram Micro משכורות

טווח המשכורת של Ingram Micro נע בין $10,091 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור מהנדס תוכנה בקצה התחתון ל-$264,924 עבור אדריכל פתרונות בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Ingram Micro. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/12/2025

$160K

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $10.1K
מעצב מוצר
Median $168K

מעצב חוויית משתמש

מדען נתונים
Median $83.9K

אנליסט עסקי
$186K
אנליסט פיננסי
$127K
טכנולוג מידע (IT)
$146K
שיווק
$101K
מנהל מוצר
$83.6K
מנהל פרויקטים
$119K
מכירות
$72.5K
מהנדס מכירות
$20.7K
מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
$81K
אדריכל פתרונות
$265K
מנהל תוכנית טכנית
$176K
חוקר חוויית משתמש
$77.4K
הון סיכון
$66.7K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד בעל השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Ingram Micro הוא אדריכל פתרונות at the Common Range Average level עם פיצוי כולל שנתי של $264,924. זה כולל שכר בסיס וכן פיצוי מניות ובונוסים פוטנציאליים.
הפיצוי הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Ingram Micro הוא $92,702.

