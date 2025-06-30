מדריך חברות
Creditas
עובד כאן? תבע את החברה שלך

Creditas משכורות

טווח המשכורת של Creditas נע בין $42,915 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור מנהל תוכנית טכנית בקצה התחתון ל-$114,447 עבור מנהל מוצר בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Creditas. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/24/2025

$160K

קבל תשלום, לא משחק

ניהלנו משא ומתן על אלפי הצעות ומשיגים באופן קבוע העלאות של 30 אלף דולר + (לפעמים 300 אלף דולר +).קבל את המשכורת שלך במשא ומתן או את קורות החיים שלך נבדקו על ידי המומחים האמיתיים - מגייסים שעושים את זה מדי יום.

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $47.5K

מהנדס תוכנה בצד השרת

מנהל מוצר
$114K
מנהל תוכנית טכנית
$42.9K

Kinda feel lc question doesn’t seem to appear in real interviews anymore

I grinded Blind 75 and NeetCode 150 pretty hard, but in most of my recent interviews, none of those patterns showed up. Instead, I got hit with new or modified problems I hadn't seen before.

Is this just me, or are companies actually shifting away from the standard high-frequency sets?

67 18
67 18
האם התואר שלך חסר?

חפש את כל המשכורות ב דף פיצויים או הוסף את המשכורת שלך כדי לעזור בפתיחת הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

El rol més ben pagat informat a Creditas és מנהל מוצר at the Common Range Average level amb una compensació total anual de $114,447. Això inclou el salari base, així com qualsevol compensació d'accions potencial i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mediana informada a Creditas és de $47,491.

משרות מומלצות

    לא נמצאו משרות מומלצות עבור Creditas

חברות קשורות

  • DoorDash
  • Flipkart
  • Square
  • Lyft
  • Pinterest
  • צפה בכל החברות ➜

משאבים אחרים