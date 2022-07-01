ספריית חברות
Cognira
עובדים כאן? תבעו את החברה שלכם

Cognira משכורות

המשכורת של Cognira נעה בין $9,768 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור משאבי אנוש ברמה הנמוכה לבין $104,475 עבור מדען נתונים ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Cognira. עודכן לאחרונה: 9/5/2025

$160K

קבלו שכר הוגן, לא תשחקו איתכם

ניהלנו משא ומתן על אלפי הצעות עבודה והשגנו בקביעות העלאות של 30,000$+ (לפעמים 300,000$+). קבלו משא ומתן על השכר שלכם או את ה קורות החיים שלכם לבדיקה על ידי המומחים האמיתיים - מגייסים שעושים זאת מדי יום.

מדען נתונים
$104K
משאבי אנוש
$9.8K
מהנדס תוכנה
$73.5K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

64 10
64 10
לא מוצאים את התפקיד שלכם?

חפשו את כל השכר בעמוד התגמול או הוסיפו את השכר שלכם כדי לעזור לפתוח את הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

The highest paying role reported at Cognira is מדען נתונים at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $104,475. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Cognira is $73,500.

משרות מובילות

    לא נמצאו משרות מובילות עבור Cognira

חברות קשורות

  • Stripe
  • Pinterest
  • Flipkart
  • Airbnb
  • LinkedIn
  • ראה את כל החברות ➜

משאבים נוספים