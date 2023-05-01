מדריך חברות
    ClassWallet is a digital wallet and automated accounts payable platform for education, used in 27 states and by 19 state agencies, across 6,200 schools serving 4.1 million students. It saves time and overhead costs to track, pay and report on decentralized purchases. The platform includes an integrated marketplace of leading suppliers and learning curricula. ClassWallet is headquartered in Miami and has been ranked number 779 on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in the U.S. in 2022.

    classwallet.com
    אתר אינטרנט
    2014
    שנת הקמה
    126
    מספר עובדים
    $1M-$10M
    הכנסות משוערות
    מטה

