Centrica
Centrica עוזר אדמיניסטרטיבי שכר

הפיצוי הכולל הממוצע של עוזר אדמיניסטרטיבי in United Kingdom ב-Centrica נע בין £24.3K לבין £33.2K ל-year. צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של Centrica. עדכון אחרון: 12/4/2025

השכר הכולל הממוצע

$35K - $42.3K
United Kingdom
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי
$32.7K$35K$42.3K$44.6K
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי

חבילת השכר הגבוהה ביותר שדווחה עבור עוזר אדמיניסטרטיבי ב-Centrica in United Kingdom עומדת על תגמול כולל שנתי של £33,202. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Centrica עבור תפקיד עוזר אדמיניסטרטיבי in United Kingdom הוא £24,329.

משאבים נוספים

