Centrica משכורות

טווח המשכורת של Centrica נע בין $38,420 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור שירות לקוחות בקצה התחתון ל-$117,761 עבור מנהל מוצר בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Centrica. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/17/2025

$160K

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $103K
עוזר/ת מנהלי/ת
$38.7K
שירות לקוחות
$38.4K

מהנדס חשמל
$66.8K
מנהל מוצר
$118K
האם התואר שלך חסר?

חפש את כל המשכורות ב דף פיצויים או הוסף את המשכורת שלך כדי לעזור בפתיחת הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד בעל השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Centrica הוא מנהל מוצר at the Common Range Average level עם פיצוי כולל שנתי של $117,761. זה כולל שכר בסיס וכן פיצוי מניות ובונוסים פוטנציאליים.
הפיצוי הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Centrica הוא $66,842.

