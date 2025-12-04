ספריית חברות
CentralSquare Technologies
עובדים כאן? תבעו את החברה שלכם
    Levels FYI Logo
  • שכר
  • מדען נתונים

  • כל שכר מדען נתונים

CentralSquare Technologies מדען נתונים שכר

הפיצוי הכולל הממוצע של מדען נתונים in United States ב-CentralSquare Technologies נע בין $85.5K לבין $119K ל-year. צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של CentralSquare Technologies. עדכון אחרון: 12/4/2025

השכר הכולל הממוצע

$92.7K - $112K
United States
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי
$85.5K$92.7K$112K$119K
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי

אנחנו צריכים רק 3 עוד מדען נתונים דיווחים ב CentralSquare Technologies כדי לפתוח!

הזמן את החברים והקהילה שלך להוסיף משכורות באופן אנונימי בפחות מ-60 שניות. יותר נתונים פירושם תובנות טובות יותר למחפשי עבודה כמוך ולקהילה שלנו!

💰 צפה בהכל משכורות

💪 תרום המשכורת שלך


תרום
מה הן דרגות הקריירה ב CentralSquare Technologies?

קבל משכורות מאומתות לתיבת הדואר שלך

הירשם למשכורות מדען נתונים מאומתות.תקבל את הפירוט של פרטי הפיצוי במייל. למד עוד

אתר זה מוגן על ידי reCAPTCHA ו מדיניות הפרטיות ו תנאי השירות חלים.

שאלות נפוצות

חבילת השכר הגבוהה ביותר שדווחה עבור מדען נתונים ב-CentralSquare Technologies in United States עומדת על תגמול כולל שנתי של $119,480. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-CentralSquare Technologies עבור תפקיד מדען נתונים in United States הוא $85,490.

משרות מובילות

    לא נמצאו משרות מובילות עבור CentralSquare Technologies

חברות קשורות

  • CoreLogic
  • Enthought
  • Intrado
  • Infor
  • FiveBy Solutions
  • ראה את כל החברות ➜

משאבים נוספים

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/centralsquare-technologies/salaries/data-scientist.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.