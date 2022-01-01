מדריך חברות
CentralSquare Technologies
עובד כאן? תבע את החברה שלך

CentralSquare Technologies משכורות

טווח המשכורת של CentralSquare Technologies נע בין $50,388 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור כותב טכני בקצה התחתון ל-$172,135 עבור אדריכל פתרונות בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של CentralSquare Technologies. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/17/2025

$160K

קבל תשלום, לא משחק

ניהלנו משא ומתן על אלפי הצעות ומשיגים באופן קבוע העלאות של 30 אלף דולר + (לפעמים 300 אלף דולר +).קבל את המשכורת שלך במשא ומתן או את קורות החיים שלך נבדקו על ידי המומחים האמיתיים - מגייסים שעושים את זה מדי יום.

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $90.2K

מהנדס תוכנה מלא

הצלחת לקוחות
$99.5K
מדען נתונים
$102K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

59 9
59 9
תפעול הכנסות
$111K
אנליסט אבטחת סייבר
$96.5K
אדריכל פתרונות
$172K
כותב טכני
$50.4K
האם התואר שלך חסר?

חפש את כל המשכורות ב דף פיצויים או הוסף את המשכורת שלך כדי לעזור בפתיחת הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

Najvyššie platená pozícia nahlásená v CentralSquare Technologies je אדריכל פתרונות at the Common Range Average level s ročnou celkovou kompenzáciou $172,135. To zahŕňa základný plat, ako aj akúkoľvek potenciálnu akciovú kompenzáciu a bonusy.
Mediánová ročná celková kompenzácia nahlásená v CentralSquare Technologies je $99,495.

משרות מומלצות

    לא נמצאו משרות מומלצות עבור CentralSquare Technologies

חברות קשורות

  • CoreLogic
  • Enthought
  • Intrado
  • Infor
  • FiveBy Solutions
  • צפה בכל החברות ➜

משאבים אחרים