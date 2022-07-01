מדריך חברות
Capital Rx
Capital Rx משכורות

טווח המשכורת של Capital Rx נע בין $122,640 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור מעצב מוצר בקצה התחתון ל-$150,000 עבור מהנדס תוכנה בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Capital Rx. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/13/2025

$160K

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $150K

מהנדס תוכנה מלא

מדען נתונים
$131K
מעצב מוצר
$123K

מנהל מוצר
$136K
מכירות
$146K
